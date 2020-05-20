Sask. lifts limit on long-term refills for most prescription medications

The Saskatchewan government has lifted its refill limit for most prescription medication in Saskatchewan beginning on Wednesday May 20, 2020.

Residents in the province can now file long-term prescription refills again but a limit remains for certain drugs which are still in a limited supply, according to the province.

The government put a one-month supply limit on refills in March to ensure there was an adequate supply of medication for the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, the drug supply is in a more stable position due to the actions of pharmacists, patients and other stakeholders in response to the prescription limits," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a government release on Tuesday.

Salbutamol inhalers, sedatives and antibiotics are examples of drugs still in short supply.

"For these medications, pharmacists will use their judgement [sic] and dispense appropriate quantities," the province said in a news release.

NDP flagged issue last week

The move was criticized by the Saskatchewan NDP last week, because it meant more fees to be paid for vulnerable people in the province, such as low-income earners and seniors.

"We're asking government to provide some relief," said Vicki Mowat, the party's health critic, on May 12. "We're calling on them to ensure that patients are only charged for the first month of their copayments."

The party flagged that a typical three-month supply might cost someone $25 at dispensary would now cost $75, over a three month spread.

Then, on May 14, Colleen Book, a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, told CBC in an emailed statement the government had been advised prescription drug supplies province were stabilizing.

"Certain drugs on the Maintenance Drug Schedule have continued to be available for either 60 or 100 days," Book added.

The limit on refills to one month was also endorsed by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals on Tuesday.

"It remains critical for pharmacists to ensure they are being stewards of the drug supply to ensure all Saskatchewan residents can continue to receive the medications they need," said Jeana Wendel, the college registrar.