Saskatchewan's first Indigenous lieutenant-governor will be installed in a ceremony at the Legislative Building in Regina today.

Russell Mirasty was previously sworn in as lieutenant-governor in July. He replaced W. Thomas Molloy, who died from pancreatic cancer on July 2.

After Molloy's death, the government of Saskatchewan needed an expedited appointment of a lieutenant-governor in order for executive orders to be approved. His death prevented the provincial government from getting orders in council passed or from recalling the Legislative Assembly.

Mirasty is a Cree man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and former commander of RCMP's F Division. Indigenous leaders lauded his appointment as lieutenant-governor as a step toward reconciliation.

Today's ceremony to install Mirasty is open to the public and starts at 2:45 p.m. outside the Legislative Building.

Mirasty will inspect an honour guard and witness a flypast from 15 Wing Moose Jaw.