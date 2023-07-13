Saskatchewan Liberal Party rebrands to Saskatchewan Progress Party after members vote to change name

There will be a new name on the ballots for Saskatchewan's next provincial election.

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has rebranded to the Saskatchewan Progress Party after its members voted to change the name.

In March, 85 per cent of Saskatchewan Liberal Party constituents voted to change the party's name at its Annual General Meeting. A system was created to allow any member of the public to submit new name suggestions.

There were more than 300 new name suggestions, but the Saskatchewan Progress Party was by far the most popular, according to party leader Jeff Walters.

"It gives people hope and that's the kind of the party which we want to reflect. The parties already here are very much status quo," Walters told CBC News.

"We would like to portray ourselves as visionaries, to be able to take the untapped potential of Saskatchewan to the next step, to be able to give a lot of hope to the next generations to actually want to stay here."

Jeff Walters will continue as leader for the newly branded Saskatchewan Progress Party. (Theresa Kliem/CBC Saskatchewan)

Walters said the political party is undergoing a full rebrand — not just a name change.

"Our hope is that we're more of a post-partisan or post-ideological party, where it doesn't matter where the good idea comes from," Walters said.

"If it's a good idea that gives the greatest good to the greatest number of people, we should at least entertain the idea rather than being held back. "

No sitting MLA in 25 years

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party hasn't had a sitting MLA in 25 years.

In the 2020 provincial election, the party received 355 votes, 0.08 per cent of the total 444,997 votes.

Walters said the party often gets lumped together with the federal Liberals, despite detaching from them back in 2009.

"When we were campaigning and knocking on peoples doors, engaging with the public, we found ourselves being caught up and apologizing for federal stuff that doesn't actually apply to us," Walters said.

"If we are spending the vast majority of our time trying to reconcile stuff that doesn't really affect us, we don't have time to show people what we can bring to them."

Jeff Walters hopes the rebrand can lead to better results at the polls for the Saskatchewan Progress Party. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Brand wasn't the Saskatchewan Liberals biggest issue: expert

Daniel Westlake, an assistant political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said the Saskatchewan Liberal Party's brand wasn't the party's largest issue and the rebrand will likely not have a significant impact on Saskatchewan provincial politics.

"There isn't really clear space for them within the party system in Saskatchewan," Westlake said.

Daniel Westlake is an assistant professor in political studies at the University of Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Daniel Westlake)

Westlake said the Sask Party has done an effective job of locking up votes from the centre right to the far right, while the NDP gets the majority of centre left out to the left.

He added that Saskatchewan's first-past-the-post system tends to punish less popular parties.

"It creates incentives for voters to strategically vote for one of the two strongest parties, and that makes life very difficult for parties in the position of the Saskatchewan Liberals," Westlake said. "I suspect that it is a frustrating place for the party, but unfortunately not something they can do a whole lot about.

Walters said the Saskatchewan Progress Party will stand out from the Sask Party and the NDP by focusing on policies instead of arguing with other parties and throwing money at issues. He highlighted the need for political finance reform, more government accountability and advancing green energy.

"Instead of bashing each other for certain petty things, we could be talking policy and what can best help the people of Saskatchewan."