City looking for ways to improve construction season after finishing major Lewvan Drive project

The City of Regina has finished the major work on Lewvan Drive, a $2.9 million project which drew ire from drivers because of its duration and the congestion it caused.

Mayor Michael Fougere said the work will improve that stretch of road -— which sees anywhere from 33,000 to 45,000 drivers a day — for a little more than a decade.

Fougere said he heard residents' concerns, and the city adapted the best they could for this project, implementing a strategy that saw a central lane change direction depending on the time of day to aid traffic flow.

Fougere said he wants the city's plans to improve for next year's construction season.

"We talked a lot about learning, the way we roll out those projects and how we do them next year in particular," he said. "We're looking at things like ... construction 24 hours [a day], working over the weekends, working at night."

Fougere said they want projects done more efficiently, with less impact on the public.

Chris Warren, director of roadways and transportation at the city, said this project was a good test of the lane reversal.

"We received a lot of good feedback," he said. "We're trying to move the majority of traffic in the direction that they need to go in those peak times, and these are things that we'll definitely want to consider when we're undertaking other major projects."

Time running out?

With snow possible this weekend, time is running out for some projects this season.

Fougere said a two-year project on Victoria Avenue should see paving shortly, but acknowledged weather could throw a wrench into those plans.

"We can't control the weather," he said. "As we plan these projects going forward, we anticipate having completion before the end of the year."

If a project can't be finished before the end of the season, the work will roll over into the next season. Crews have to complete work to a point where it can be safe for pedestrians and driven on throughout the winter.

Fougere said the bridge work on Ring Road should be done by October.