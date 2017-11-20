Closing arguments presented at trial of Regina man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip said the "power imbalance" between Phillip Lionel Levac and the teen he is accused of sexually assaulting cannot be forgotten.

"She is a child, and he is an adult," Kaip said.

Lawyers presented closing arguments Friday at the trial of Levac, 33, who has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged victim's name is protected by a publication ban, but she did testify at the judge-alone trial, which took place at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench in December.

Levac pleaded not-guilty to two charges of sexual assault and two of sexual interference.

Kaip argued that Levac groomed the teenager by developing a relationship with her while training her at a gym and by engaging in hundreds of texts with her. The Crown alleges Levac had sex with her in his home on April 12 and 15, 2018.

At the time they were aged 31 and 14.

"We submit that the accused approached her and he gained entry into her world simply by getting her cell phone number," Kaip said, adding that their text conversations grew increasingly intimate before they stopped.

They allegedly switched to Snapchat. The Crown submits Levac initiated that because the platform doesn't save messages. She said they exchanged sexual content there.

"This was a process of seduction by the accused, all aimed to make the complainant comfortable with him."

During the alleged sex assault incident, the girl testified that they walked to Levac's house after a personal training session at the gym on April 2018. It allegedly happened again three days later. The teenager said the second time was rougher and painful.

"This time he scared her," Kaip said, asking what would have happened had the police not been alerted.

Kaip said the teen was incapable of consent.

Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock said it's unknown who was taking the initiative.

"She's not completely without agency, she's not completely without will and we don't know how the conversation moved from text message to Snapchat," he said. "To say that it's a plan puts the conclusion before the premise."

Hitchcock acknowledged that Levac is a known sex offender. He was on probation at the time of the alleged offences.

"If the plan all along was to prey on the girl, why would he give her contact information to the probationary officer?"

Court heard that while Levac mentioned the girl's name to his probation officer, he did not tell her age.

Questions of honesty

Kaip suggested Levac was dishonest and lied through omission, while Hitchock suggested the opposite.

"It is possible that she's just not telling the truth?"

He said it was compelling that the teen's DNA was found on Levac's sheets, but it didn't mean much and suggested it came from Levac's gym clothes or towel. Furthermore, he said, "if he was trying to cover his tracks, Why didn't he throw his sheets in the laundry."

Kaip countered Hitchcock's point, and suggested that Levac's iPhone, which had been hidden in his mom's underwear drawer, was a bigger priority than washing the sheets.

"We would submit that whatever was on that phone might have been more important to Mr. Levac than what was on those sheets."

Hitchcock acknowledged that the age difference raises red flags. He said the text messages were "inappropriate."

However, he said, "that doesn't mean a crime occurred" and suggested the case must be considered without sympathy or prejudice.

"The proper verdict, as difficult as it may be, is not guilty."

Hitchcock asked the judge to look at the complainant's behaviour, or "how she acted when there was no one watching."

For example, he said, she still went to the gym with him and to his home after the first sexual encounter allegedly occurred.

But Kaip said it's complicated. She said it's no wonder the girl had mixed feelings.

"She was a child but doing adult things. she knew about the accused's past at this point but she enjoyed some of the feelings," she said. "There's no shame to be assigned here, merely understanding. "

'The ideal victim'

At the beginning of her address, Kaip raised the concept of "the ideal victim" and rape myths.

She said that in cases of sexual assault, society tends to want the victim to conduct themselves in a certain way, "to not to invite sexual assaults by making questionable choices or by acting in a certain way."

"The ideal victim resists the rapist, she's physically injured as a consequence, hopefully there are bruises," she said.

This "ideal victim," she added, reports immediately, has an infallable memory that is unaffected by trauma and testifies candidly, clearly and without struggle.

"After almost 25 years of practising law I don't think I've ever met an ideal victim," she said. "Because the standard is unfair and it's impossible."

Hitchcock said this argument was "attempt to infuse gender politics into the analysis."

"We say that the sex just didn't happen."

The judge reserved his decision to June 5.