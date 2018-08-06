'Controlled destruction': Letting out steam by learning the sport of axe throwing

If you've ever wanted to toss around a weapon, axe throwing is probably the safest and most legal way to go.

The newly-popular sport lets you feel totally badass without hurting anyone. You don't have to be a big, brawny man to do it, either.

Lumberjax Axe Throwing is located in downtown Regina and Winnipeg. They host drop-in groups, social functions and weekly axe throwing leagues.

Regional manager Danny Ritz said he first tried it during a walk-in session.

"Through my years of baseball, I thought, 'you know what, I could probably throw an axe.' It was far different than throwing a baseball," he said. "It was a lot of fun but definitely not as easy as I thought."

Lumberjax regional manager Danny Ritz tried axe throwing out of the blue and was hooked. He spent about 15-20 hours a week practising until he became full time with the business. (Alex Soloducha/CBC) Soon, he started axe throwing for 15-20 hours a week until it became his full time job.

Above all, the sport is a great way to release anger and aggression through what Ritz calls "controlled destruction."

"It's a good way to get anything out," he said. "It's letting steam out."

I think it's probably different for everyone. I tried to channel my inner anger to stick the axe (when the axe stays on the target board rather than hitting and falling down), but after many failed throws, I began to wonder if I was angry enough to succeed.

"Just because you're all smiley doesn't mean you don't have any anger," Ritz said, laughing. "We all went to high school."

I began to feel angry at the axe, but I don't think that helped me.

Technique, not strength

While you may think you'd be better off if you were impressively strong, Ritz said the best quality you can have for axe throwing is listening. The instructors demonstrate the best techniques and offer safety lessons before you set out.

"As soon as you can figure out how the form and technique work, you're able to get a lot more consistent. Any of the coaches here, we're here to help you," he said. "As soon as you start to listen, you'll start to stick an axe."

The art of actually getting the axe to your target is momentum based, so rather than throwing the axe with your arms, you want to release it by driving your elbows down.

"You don't have to be a big, bulky person to throw an axe well. It's form and technique," said Ritz. "So once you get the axe momentum going, it's going to do all the work for you."

CBC reporter Alex Soloducha throwing an axe (and hitting the target). (Emily Pasiuk/CBC) Ritz said it usually takes about 10-15 minutes of axe throwing before people can stick an axe.

At Lumberjax, you begin with a two handed throw, in which you raise the axe overhead, directly above your centre of gravity.

The next move is throwing the axe with your dominant hand alone. It's a little more difficult to balance out your throw and get the axe centred, but after some practise it's completely doable.

The last technique that's taught is the underhand throw. This time, rather than going overhead, the participant pulls the axe back, beside their hip, and releases upward. The axe rotates toward the target, but this time in the other direction.

When I first walked up to the lanes of targets, I was excited. But, when I got ahold of the first axe, I was terrified. It's not every day you are encouraged to hurl a bladed weapon at a wall.

After about three throws, the fear turned into fun.

When I first hit the target (sticking the axe after what seemed like ages), we all cheered. I thought I had it down, but Ritz said you really can't get it every time.

Pulling an axe from a wooden target is a satisfying feeling, especially after missing about 20 times. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC) For me, I would say my average was about one in every five throws.

When I used the first two techniques I stuck the axe between five and 10 times. Then, it was time to give the underhand throw a shot... I didn't have high hopes.

Shockingly, for everyone in the room, I stuck the axe the first time I threw underhand. Sadly, that was not replicated and my luck appeared to be gone. I returned to the overhand throw and continued to practise.

Axe throwing catching on in Western Canada

I hung up my axe after about an hour of throwing. I'm happy to say, with time, you do improve.

I am not going to be teaching axe throwing any time soon, but there is satisfaction in freeing an axe from a wooden target after landing it.

If you've ever thought about trying axe throwing, I recommend it.

Lumberjax began in December 2016 as one of the first companies to bring the sport to the west, after about a decade of popularity in central Canada.

They allow groups of six to book in for two-hour sessions, and have hosted birthday parties for people as young as seven.

If you are under 18 you need a parental signature to try it out. If you're under 14, you need parental supervision present at the site.

For those coming for bachelor or bachelorette parties, the number one rule is: don't come in under the influence.

So far, there haven't been any injuries at Lumberjax. And no, Ritz says you will not be the first.