Residents along Highway 11 asked to check properties for missing man: RCMP

Rosthern RCMP are asking some people in central Saskatchewan to check their properties for signs of a missing man.

Leslie Peesker, 48, was reported missing last month, after his family told police he hadn't been physically seen since mid-October.

At the time, RCMP said it's believed he was riding his bike around the Highway 11 intersection at Rosthern, Sask., en route to Prince Albert.

Peesker's family said he often camps outdoors for periods of time, but it's unusual for him not to contact relatives.

"The dangerously cold weather and snowfall that we have been experiencing over the past few weeks adds to our concern for Leslie," Rosthern RCMP Sgt. Jacqueline Spence said in a news release Sunday.

Investigators are now asking anyone who lives along Highway 11, from Rosthern to Prince Albert, to check their properties, especially outbuildings, for any signs of Peesker — including clothing or items that seem out of place.

Peesker is described as five feet and 10 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Peesker's whereabouts is asked to call Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.