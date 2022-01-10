Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Residents along Highway 11 asked to check properties for missing man: RCMP

Leslie Peesker, 48, hasn’t been physically seen since mid-October. Now, RCMP in central Saskatchewan are asking residents along Highway 11 — where he was last spotted — to check their outbuildings for signs of him.

Leslie Peesker, 48, hasn’t been physically seen since mid-October

CBC News ·
Leslie Peesker, 48, hasn’t been physically seen since mid-October. Now, RCMP in central Saskatchewan are asking residents along Highway 11 — where he was last spotted — to check their outbuildings for signs of him. (Rosthern RCMP)

Rosthern RCMP are asking some people in central Saskatchewan to check their properties for signs of a missing man.

Leslie Peesker, 48, was reported missing last month, after his family told police he hadn't been physically seen since mid-October.

At the time, RCMP said it's believed he was riding his bike around the Highway 11 intersection at Rosthern, Sask., en route to Prince Albert.

Peesker's family said he often camps outdoors for periods of time, but it's unusual for him not to contact relatives.

"The dangerously cold weather and snowfall that we have been experiencing over the past few weeks adds to our concern for Leslie," Rosthern RCMP Sgt. Jacqueline Spence said in a news release Sunday.

Investigators are now asking anyone who lives along Highway 11, from Rosthern to Prince Albert, to check their properties, especially outbuildings, for any signs of Peesker — including clothing or items that seem out of place.

Peesker is described as five feet and 10 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Peesker's whereabouts is asked to call Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now