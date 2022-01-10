Regina-born former Rider receiver Brayden Lenius signs tryout contract with NFL's Atlanta Falcons
Riders recently released Lenius so he could pursue an NFL contract
It didn't take long for former Saskatchewan Roughrider receiver Brayden Lenius to find a prospective new home down south.
The Regina-born receiver tweeted a photo Monday of himself wearing a T-shirt from the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and signing a contract.
The Falcons also announced Lenius's signing Monday.
He was one of 17 players signed by the team to reserve-future contracts, which "bind the players to the team, giving them a shot to compete for a place on next season's 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp," according to the Falcons' website.
The Riders released Lenius just days ago to pursue NFL opportunities.
Lenius, a first round draft pick of the Riders, had reportedly worked out for multiple NFL teams in the last few weeks.
Last season with the Riders, Lenius caught 37 passes for 471 yards and scored four touchdowns.
