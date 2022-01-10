Regina-born former Rider receiver Brayden Lenius signs tryout contract with NFL's Atlanta Falcons

It didn't take long for former Saskatchewan Roughrider receiver Brayden Lenius to find a prospective new home down south.

The Regina-born receiver tweeted a photo Monday of himself wearing a T-shirt from the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and signing a contract.

The Falcons also announced Lenius's signing Monday.

He was one of 17 players signed by the team to reserve-future contracts, which "bind the players to the team, giving them a shot to compete for a place on next season's 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp," according to the Falcons' website.

Last season with the Riders Brayden Lenius [19] caught 37 passes for 471 yards and scored four touchdowns. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press)

The Riders released Lenius just days ago to pursue NFL opportunities.

Lenius, a first round draft pick of the Riders, had reportedly worked out for multiple NFL teams in the last few weeks.

