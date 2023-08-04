Content
Sask. MLA Greg Lawrence in hospital after motorcycle crash

The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Greg Lawrence is recovering after the single-vehicle accident on Thursday in Moose Jaw, about 70 kilometres west of Regina.

Greg Lawrence has been the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow since 2011

A Saskatchewan legislative member is in hospital after a motorcycle crash.

The Saskatchewan Party caucus says Greg Lawrence is recovering after the single-vehicle accident on Thursday in Moose Jaw, about 70 kilometres west of Regina.

He is expected to remain in hospital for a few weeks.

The government says no one else was involved in the accident.

It also says Lawrence thanks all the first responders and health workers who have provided him with care.

Lawrence has been the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow since 2011.

