Regina Legion seeks younger veterans to join ranks

The Legion is looking for younger members to join its ranks.

Ron Hitchcock, the president of Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001, said some perceptions need to change around who a veteran is.

"The media, for the longest time has shown old farts with medals on them," Hitchcock said, adding when those "old farts" returned home they were sometimes between 20 and 25 years old — just as some younger vets may have been when they returned from Afghanistan.

"Show some of them, and we need some of them recruiting others [like them]."

Hitchcock said more young veterans are buying in and supporting the Legion, but historically they've faced their own challenges in finding acceptance in the organization, and that's led to reluctance to join the Legion's ranks.

"In the past they've not been welcomed, and that needs to change," he said. "The people that run the branch need to be young as well, and I'm always willing to step aside and let somebody take over."

RCMP welcome within ranks

Hitchcock said members of the RCMP are also welcome within the Legion's ranks.

"Veterans are made up of four groups; three from the Canadian Armed Forces, the navy, army, air force, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," Hitchcock said.

He said the RCMP have a long history in serving Canada. Officers left the force to fight in the First World War, and many of their names are on the monument at Vimy Ridge.

A plaque was recently installed at the Regina cenotaph, commemorating the sacrifices of RCMP officers through past conflicts. One was also created to honour the Royal Canadian Navy. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

He said In the Second World War, RCMP officers were the police for the military, and in United Nations peacekeeping missions, officers help police forces wherever those missions take place.

"They are equally a part of our organization as someone from the army or the air force or the navy," Hitchcock said.

The Royal Canadian Navy and the RCMP were recently honoured with their own plaque on the cenotaph in Regina.