New program will provide sexual assault education for Sask. judges, lawyers

Workers within Saskatchewan's justice system will soon have access to a new program providing sexual assault education training — a move the province says is intended to boost confidence in the system.

The Ministry of Justice and the Law Society of Saskatchewan will develop the program and best practices, which will be made available for judges, lawyers and other justice system professionals, the province said Wednesday.

"We have heard consistent feedback that survivors of sexual violence feel the need for increased confidence in the justice system," Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

"One of our primary focuses of this program is to ensure the Saskatchewan legal community is informed about legal protections afforded to complainants in a criminal prosecution."

The program will include training on subjects like sexual offences in Canada's Criminal Code, supports for survivors of sexual violence, courtroom tools like witness screens, and the effects of trauma.

"We feel this is an area that could benefit from consistent, comprehensive annual programming," Morgan said.

No date for the implementation of the program was announced.