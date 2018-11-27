Legal Aid, union sign agreement to resolve woes at Saskatoon office

Months of wrangling over cuts at the Saskatoon Legal Aid office may finally be resolved, with Saskatchewan Legal Aid and the union representing Legal Aid lawyers signing an agreement to move forward.

Cuts to staffing first came up as an issue in June, with Saskatchewan Legal Aid beginning to restructure — contracting out private counsel and laying off Legal Aid employees.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1949 represents 150 Legal Aid employees, including Legal Aid lawyers and administrative staff.

It responded to the cuts by filing an unfair labour practice claim with the Labour Relations Board in August.

The parties entered into mediation, and on Nov. 22, Legal Aid and the union both signed an agreement that will bring some duty counsel and support work back in-house. There will also be new mechanisms to review issues in the future.

The union said that with the issues being resolved, it will withdraw its unfair labour practice claim.

"We look forward to providing services to our clients and appreciate the recognition that a staff-based system works best," Wanda Towstego, co-president of CUPE Local 1949, said in a news release.