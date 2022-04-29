Sask. children's advocate may look into Legacy Christian Academy allegations

The agency responsible for advocating for the rights of Saskatchewan children is expressing concern about allegations of abuse surrounding Legacy Christian Academy.

More than 30 former students of the private Christian school in Saskatoon have accused staff and teachers of physical and sexual abuse. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by those former students, who have called on the provincial government to stop funding Legacy and ensure those named in the lawsuit are not allowed to work in schools.

Lisa Broda, Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth, has now confirmed that her office may look into the government's response to the case.

"The magnitude of the allegations of abuse that have surfaced over the past few weeks is very troubling," Broda said in a written statement released Friday morning.

The matter is moving through the police investigation and court processes, she said, but "it is critical to ensure that while the investigation is ongoing, children returning to school in the fall are doing so in a safe environment."

Since the CBC first reported on the allegations on July 27, the Saskatchewan Party provincial government has announced that an administrator will be placed in each of the three independent schools that had staff members named in the lawsuit.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education issued a statement saying that the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board has decided that any accredited teacher named in the lawsuit will not be permitted to teach in the coming school year.

Broda's statement indicates that while those are positive steps, they may not be enough to satisfy the province's legal obligations under the Education Act.

"It remains to be seen whether these changes will be sufficient to ensure the rights of children and youth in all schools in Saskatchewan are respected, protected, and fulfilled," said the statement.

Broda's office has discussed the case with the ministry. The statement said it will consider all the information available before deciding if it will enter a formal investigation, paying close attention to the requirement that institutions caring for children "conform with standards established by competent authorities, particularly in the areas of safety, health … and suitability of their staff."

Opposition request won't influence decision: Broda

Broda's statement comes a day after a news conference where the Opposition NDP and some former students involved in the lawsuit called for an investigation. Speaking in Saskatoon, NDP Leader Carla Beck was joined by former Legacy students Caitlin Erickson and Stefanie Hutchinson.

Erickson said they feel ignored by Education Minister Dustin Duncan and that the children's advocate should step in to make sure current students at private independent schools who have reached out to her with their own stories of abuse are protected.

"This is very serious," she said. "Some of them are worried about repercussions from their parents, repercussions from the people that run the school. And that's where the advocate's office hopefully can step into that role for those who are underage."

Beck released a copy of a letter she sent to Broda requesting a formal investigation, saying that because former Legacy staff members named in the lawsuit are employed by other independent schools, the Ministry of Education is not doing enough to protect kids.

Broda acknowledged Beck's request in her statement, insisting that the Opposition's request will have no influence over her office's decision whether or not to investigate.