Lebret, Star Blanket Cree Nation unveil new $3.3M wastewater treatment facility

Two communities in southern Saskatchewan officially cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $3.3-million wastewater treatment facility that is being touted as eco-responsible and award-winning.

The facility will serve businesses and about 300 people in Lebret, and another 126 people in Wa-Pii Moos-Toosis on Star Blanket Cree Nation, according to a release.

It features tools that can treat wastewater at near freezing temperature and remove ammonia, and also installed a new force main and lift station.

The facility became fully operational in November 2021, with construction having begun in fall 2020.

The water being tested at the $3.3-million treatment facility in Lebret, Sask. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The area's previous water treatment infrastructure worked well in the summer, but poorly in the winter, said Lebret mayor Lloyd Virag, who called the new facility a "drastic improvement."

"When you think about what's been happening over the last 50 and 100 years, [there's] very little thought into what we're doing in the environment, and in the air and in our water," he said.

"It is very important that we find ways of treating wastewater and making it less harmful to the environment, and our process actually will help the lakes and streams and rivers become more purified."

About half of the project was funded through the federal government's New Building Canada Fund, which funds projects in communities with less than 100,000 residents, alongside the provincial government. Each is providing $860,666 for a combined $1.72 million.

"By having this facility, it's going to improve the quality of life for many First Nations, because a lot of our First Nations don't have good quality drinking water," said Cathrine Stonechild, a councillor for Starblanket Cree Nation in charge of the health and social development portfolio. "This is going to be big for future generations."

Cathrine Stonechild, a councillor at Starblanket Cree Nation, said it's important to look after the environment and future generations. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News)

In July, the Calling Lakes Ecomuseum presented a water award to the communities for having their facility achieve five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, according to a release from the communities.

"Quality wastewater infrastructure helps keep our communities and our environment healthy," Dominic LeBlanc, federal minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, said in a release.