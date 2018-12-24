'What kind of a soulless person does this?': Break-in at Leask post office threatens Christmas deliveries

A Grinch may have stolen Christmas — or at least some of it — from people in Leask, Sask.

According to Canada Post, someone broke into the Leask post office during the early morning hours of December 23. Leask is roughly 80 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

"What kind of a soulless person does this?" Blake Dreaver, a Leask resident, said.

Dreaver said he could have lost some $400 in packages in the theft, but he wasn't worried about his personal mail.

"Leask has two retirement homes that are like two or three blocks from the postal office," Dreaver said. "There's at least a few elderly people who are just so happy to go see if there's something there for them from their family."

Dreaver said it's sad some families in the area might not get to make some Christmas memories because of the theft.

Canada Post said customers affected by the break in will be advised of the incident.

"In the meantime, if anyone is concerned about ID fraud, they should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 705-494-3182," an email from Canada Post read.

"If customers believe they haven't received a particular piece of mail, they should contact the sender."

Canada Post said the post office is open for business today following the break in.

The email said the incident is under police investigation and that it would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter.

A police spokesperson said they would be unable to provide further details on the matter until a later date.