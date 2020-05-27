Skip to Main Content
Regina coffee house makes lunches and raises money for Carmichael Outreach

Brewed Awakening is asking customers for donations of $10 toward a bagged lunch for Carmichael Outreach as part of its Lean on Me Lunch Program. The coffee house has started to provide 200 prepared lunches for the non-profit every Wednesday. 

Joelle Seal · CBC News ·
Lisa MacMurchy, owner of Brewed Awakening, works to make 200 lunches for Carmichael Outreach every Wednesday. (Submitted by Karl Fix)

When Karl Fix heard that Carmichael Outreach was struggling to provide meals to those in need during the pandemic, he wanted to help.

Fix said he rushed to Superstore to buy groceries and made bagged lunches himself to drop off at Carmichael the next day.

Fix is the president of the Dog River Howlers, a rugby club that tours the world while working to give something back to the places they visit.

"The [players] get to experience first of all how fortunate we are living here in Canada, but also how good it feels to give, the joy of giving," said Fix.

"We say it's more than a game, it's a way of life. That's part of life: giving and helping those that are less fortunate than us."

After delivering the lunches to Carmichael, he realized it was not a sustainable way of doing things. He wanted to make it an ongoing endeavour.

"Geez, I don't want to be doing that every week [by myself]," said Fix. 

"My regular haunt for coffee is Brewed Awakening, so I asked if they'd be good enough to take donations."

It was the beginning of the Lean on Me Community Lunch Program. 

Mayor Michael Fougere stops by Brewed Awakening for the kick off of the Lean on Me Lunch Program on May 20. (Submitted by Karl Fix)

Brewed Awakening is asking customers for donations of $10 toward a bagged lunch for Carmichael Outreach and provides 200 prepared lunches for the non-profit every Wednesday.

All donations not used to prepare the meals go to local charities. Each week, Brewed Awakening challenges local businesses to match the donations, with the matching business able to select the other charitable organizations that will benefit. 

Musician Jack Semple performs for a small, physically distanced crowd at Brewed Awakening on May 20. He played the namesake song of the lunch program, Lean on Me, originally performed by the late Bill Withers. (Submitted by Karl Fix)

The program kicked off May 20 with a small, physically-distant performance by musician Jack Semple at Brewed Awakening's east location.

It raised $3,970 on the first day and Deveraux Group of Companies matched it. 

On May 27, musician JJ Voss performed another physically-distant concert in the parking lot at Brewed Awakening. 

So far, the public has donated $6,000.

Local businesses like Knight Automotive Group, Taylor Automotive Group, Mercedes-Benz Regina and Harvard Insurance have taken up the challenge, bringing the total funds raised for the Lean on Me Lunch Program to $20,000.

Deveraux Group of Companies matched the first-day donations from the public to the Lean on Me Lunch Program. (Submitted by Karl Fix)
Need somebody to lean on? Brewed Awakening in Regina is raising money and making lunches on a weekly basis for Carmichael Outreach. The Dog River Howlers Rugby Club is spearheading the Lean on Me Lunch program. 5:19

Joelle Seal

Joelle Seal is an Associate Producer in Current Affairs for CBC Saskatchewan. Get in touch with her by emailing joelle.seal@cbc.ca or on Twitter @joelleseal.

