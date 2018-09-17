Leaked video shows Trudeau 'upset' at meeting with Sask. First Nations chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration about "time management" during a meeting with First Nations leaders from around the province last Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Trudeau was in the city alongside Liberal MPs at the 2018 Liberal Caucus Retreat last week. The video titled "PMJT Berates FSIN Chiefs" was posted to YouTube on Sunday.

"I am really, really upset about this …," Trudeau said in the video.

"Bobby (Cameron), there shouldn't have been every single person speaking for eight minutes."

Trudeau allegedly thought he was meeting with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron and eight other Saskatchewan Chiefs from different areas of the province, who would represent the concerns of Saskatchewan First Nations people, a government official who knew of the meeting said on background.

The official said that was because they only had a limited amount of time, adding Cameron brought 20 to 30 people, which made it "hard to dig into issues."

"The original plan was eight people around the table or so, representing all the different regions, bringing forward the concerns of their folks, and the first section took 45 minutes and every single person around the table spoke. That's not fair," Trudeau said in the video.

It is not clear who he is speaking to, aside from when he directly mentions Cameron.

"That is not in the spirit of reconciliation, of nation-to-nation relationship that we're supposed to have. I am stuck with an absolute time cap at 9:05 [a.m.] …," he said, before asking everyone around the table to briefly introduce themselves, their concerns and documents.

VIDEO 'I am really, really upset about this,' Justin Trudeau tells meeting:

The official suggested some attendees, who drove hours from remote communities, were "misinformed" and under the impression they would get to speak with the prime minister about their concerns.

"I apologize on the time management here; we had an hour for the FSIN, and unfortunately we only have 10 minutes left for you guys," Trudeau said earlier in the recording.

"I drove four hours, some of these people probably drove from further ... ," an upset and unidentified person said to Trudeau in response.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to get through all the issues that were put forward, but we look forward to subsequent meetings with First Nations Leaders in Saskatchewan and Canada where these concerns can be discussed," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The statement said the government is working with Saskatchewan First Nations and cited "an investment of $50 million to support the Saskatoon Tribal Council in their work to on health transformation."

CBC has contacted FSIN for comment.