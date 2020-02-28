From press room to adventure park: The transformation of Regina's Leader Place

At SkyPark Regina, you can go rock climbing, play mini golf, race around in a go cart or ride a zip line, but the building it's in has a half-century-long legacy of a different kind.

The park was built inside the former press room at Leader Place, home to the Regina Leader-Post newspaper since 1964.

The newsroom is still going, but the printing press was shut down six years ago as Postmedia's printing for the province moved to Saskatoon.

Will Chabun, who wrote for the paper for 40 years from 1976 to 2016, said there was a time when the paper had 400 full time staff members and printed two editions a day.

Chabun said the press room was a busy place and smelled like the canola-based printer's ink they used at the time.

Reporters used to cut through the printing room to see their stories being printed.

"It was a cheap, legal thrill," said Chabun. "Journalism is great fun. There was just a terrific feeling knowing that you were — how to put this without sounding corny? — serving the public by writing the news of the day."

The facility was built around 1950 by a local moving and storage company. The Leader-Post gutted it, put an addition on the west side and moved in. The north part of the building was home to CKCK Radio.

The Leader-Post took over the building in 1964 and put an addition on the west side that would fit the printing press. (CBC Archives)

In the past few months, there was a dramatic transformation from press room to play place.

"There was roughly six to seven loads of old printing press equipment," said SkyPark general manager Kenny Tran. He said they still have the old newspapers in the basement.

Chabun said he wasn't surprised with the amount of metal that had to be hauled out.

He estimated the press was about 50 metres long and three stories high. He called it "an enormous, noisy machine."

"If you went in there when it was cranked up to full bore, you certainly noticed it," Chuban said.

Will Chabun wrote for the paper for 40 years, from 1976 to 2016. (CBC News/Matt Duguid)

Since the space was made to fit the large equipment, it was perfect for SkyPark.

It's rope course is more than seven metres high, while the zipline starts at nine metres high.

"We try to get people to conquer their fear of heights," said Tran, who admits he was in that camp before checking the equipment became a twice-a-day routine.

"We had a person who was 75 years old on the high ropes course and it was a great experience for him. He loved it."

Rock climbing is one of the activities at SkyPark Regina. (CBC News/Matt Duguid)

The idea for SkyPark came when Tran was travelling B.C. with his wife and sons, William and Matthew. They saw high ropes courses all over and the kids thought they should bring the fun to Regina.

SkyPark officially opens this weekend.

The jury is still out on which is more exhilarating: reaching new heights or seeing your name on the front page of the paper.