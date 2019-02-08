Skip to Main Content
Leader health centre evacuated due to water line break

The health centre in Leader, Sask., has been evacuated due to a water line break, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Emergency services diverted to Kindersley and Maple Creek

Ashleigh Mattern · CBC News ·
The new Leader and District Integrated Healthcare Facility was completed in summer 2018. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Residents are being transported to the Cypress Regional Hospital and the Meadows long-term care facility in Swift Current, Sask., until further notice.

The health authority said flooding in the facility caused a loss of power.

The temporary closure has also disrupted emergency services. The nearest emergency departments are in Kindersley, Sask., and Maple Creek, Sask.

Leader is about 150 kilometres northwest of Swift Current, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

