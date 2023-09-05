Regina committee to consider making annual lead water pipe replacement reporting informal

The problem of lead in Regina's drinking water is set to be a point of discussion at Wednesday's meeting of the city's executive committee.

An investigation led by Concordia University's Institute for Investigative Journalism, published in 2019, found that tap water in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon had some of the highest measured levels of lead in Canada.

The elevated lead levels in Regina are caused by individual pipes in each home and by city-owned lead service connections. Prior to 1960 lead was a common plumbing material.

Prolonged exposure to lead can create health complications. Pregnant women and children under the age of six are most at risk.

Regina city council voted in 2021 to implement a timeline for its Lead Service Connection Management Program (LSCMP) to replace all lead water service connections in Regina by 2036 for a cost of $36 million.

Annual reports are supposed to be presented to city council to provide them with updates on the program.

The recommendation in front of the city's executive committee on Wednesday is to move all future annual reports on the lead service connection management program to an informal process. That would see the updates come to council in the form of a memo or email correspondence rather than a report being presented in an executive council and council meeting.

The updates would still be available on the city's open data website.

City council can also choose to continue with the status quo.

If the recommendation is passed by executive committee, it would then need to be approved at the next meeting of city council, which is currently set for Sept. 13.

How the LSCMP program works

Since replacing the city-owned portion of a lead service connection does not solve the problem of lead in drinking water — private-side lead service connections must also be replaced.

Since 2022, privately-owned lead service connections are replaced when the city-owned connection is replaced. Although property owners are responsible for the cost of replacing the privately owned connection, the city has implemented options to allow it to be paid over up to 10 years. Those costs on the city side are being covered by a two per cent hike to the utility rate in 2022.

According to the report in front of executive committee on Wednesday, 233 city-owned lead service connections were crossed off the list in 2022, either through replacement or investigation that determined the lead line no longer exists.

The city has an annual goal of 220 city-owned replacements. In the first 7 months of 2023, it completed 207.

There are approximately 3,000 city-owned lead service connections remaining in Regina.