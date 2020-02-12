Community association calls for 5-year lead pipe replacement program in Regina, city recommends 15 years

A Regina community association is calling on city council to accelerate its lead pipe replacement program.

A city report recommending a 15-year timeline and budget of $36 million will go before city council Wednesday afternoon. The report was unanimously supported by the operations and services committee last week. It also had options of five years or 10 years, but the committee supported 15.

"We don't think that any Regina residents should have to put themselves at risk for up to 15 years waiting for this infrastructure project to come to a head," said Casey Peart, a member of the Cathedral Area Community Association.

Peart said the association was confused about the timeline after the previous city council wanted to explore a five-year program in December 2019. A large number of the lead pipe service connections are in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

"We can appreciate that it's been a whirlwind of the past 18 months or so. And budgets are difficult to balance and direct and prioritize right now. But what we're feeling like is why should a certain segment of the population incur potential health risks for another 15 years?" Peart said.

Peart said she wants to see city council take the five-year option laid out in the report. At the past committee meeting, city administration said they were concerned that would lead to areas full of construction and newly done roads being dug up and replaced.

Peart doesn't have lead in her water, but said there are community members who do that are concerned filters alone may not be removing all the lead.

"There is no safe level of lead in water," Peart said. "We feel that it needs to be kind of underscored, the implications that drinking lead water could have."

The report said several factors determine how much lead is present in tap water, including the condition of the lead service connection pipe. Any water in contact with lead plumbing can take on lead and be a risk for anyone drinking it, it said.

The report is also recommending the city make it mandatory for people to replace their private water connection pipes when the city replaces the public ones.

This means homeowners would be on the hook for the cost. There are about 3,600 city-owned lead pipe connections in Regina, but about 7,000 to 8,000 private lead connections. The city estimates home owners will pay a combined total of $50 million to $70 million.

The city will have payment options that give homeowners up to 10 years to pay.