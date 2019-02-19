Orthopedic surgeon sues Sask. health authority, alleging 'bullying and harassment,' disregard of mental health

An orthopedic surgeon in Regina is suing the Saskatchewan Health Authority and six individual doctors, alleging the authority and individual defendants intentionally inflicted mental harm on him for years through continued bullying, harassment and disregard for his mental health.

Dr. Jeremy Reed launched his lawsuit in November 2016. He went through a tribunal process which began in November 2018 and concluded earlier this year, and Reed is continuing to pursue redress through the lawsuit.

In his statement of claim filed at the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench, Reed alleges that since February 2012, the health authority and six doctors have engaged in "flagrant and outrageous" conduct in their treatment of him.

In 2012, he was unable to endure the stress of being on call, the lawsuit says, and made arrangements with other surgeons to take on his on-call responsibilities. He also began seeing a psychologist at this time, the suit says.

According to the statement of claim, he came to an agreement in August 2013 with the health authority about his on-call schedule and was given until October 2013 to recover from his mental health condition.

But his statement of claim says he was put back into the on-call schedule a month early, and remained on call until November 2014, when his psychiatrist diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The lawsuit alleges he had a significant increase in his anxiety and depressive symptoms triggered by workplace-related stressors, with this distress being triggered while performing on-call duties.

Dr. Jeremy Reed says he is still seeing a psychiatrist for treatment for PTSD, but has returned to work as an orthopedic surgeon in Regina. (dashreed.ca)

He states that there was a "breach of the duty of care" the health authority owed the doctor as a practising surgeon, with Reed seeking damages and costs.

In a statement of defence filed in July 2017, the defendants say they carried out actions in good faith. The statement of defence says Reed was "obliged to participate in the call schedule and he has failed to do so for over two years."

"The Plaintiff then unilaterally removed himself from the call schedule in late 2014, due to an alleged impairment and he carried on [practising] as he had before in all other respects," reads the statement of defence.

The defendants deny that Reed is unable to fulfil his call obligations due to any medical impairment or disability.

According to the statement of defence, "each of the Defendants deny engaging in conduct that was bullying, harassing, hurtful, flagrant, outrageous or inappropriate" in regards to the plaintiff, and deny causing harm to him.

The defendants also say Reed is obliged to fulfil his call obligations to maintain his status as a member of the active medical staff of the health authority, saying that if he can't do so, he should seek a different appointment or resign.

They deny the health authority has a duty to accommodate Reed, the statement of defence says.

The defendants are asking that the amended claim be dismissed with costs provided to them.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Reed is still working as an orthopedic surgeon in Regina and said he has returned to an on-call schedule with hospital privileges. He said he is continuing to see his psychiatrist for treatment of PTSD and anxiety.