'It was quite a wallop': Lawnmower sends wire flying across street at Regina man's ear

Raymond Lipka was relaxing on a lounge chair in the front lawn of his Regina home when a flying utility wire shattered the peace and lacerated his ear canal.

"If it had gone further, it would have probably took my ear out," said Lipka, of the object hurled at him by a lawnmower as far as 40 to 45 metres away.

"The specialist said, it's a good thing you weren't facing the other way, or you probably wouldn't have an eye."

Lipka had seen a lawn care company tending to the yard of the condos from across the street, but didn't think much about it.

"So I'm just kind of lounging there and all of a sudden, I thought a rock had hit me in the side of the head," he said. "It was quite a wallop."

Raymond Lipka was struck by a utility wire, which lacerated his ear canal and left some scratches around the outside of his ear. (Submitted photo)

He put his hand on the side of his head, and held his ear, taking a moment to compose himself before he got up to look for the rock. He didn't find a rock, but instead, to his surprise, found a utility wire embedded into the headrest of his chair.

His guess was the wire must have come under the riding lawnmower, and hit the road before ricocheting and striking him and his chair.

Raymond Lipka and his daughter Jessica Lipka are rethinking the location of his zero-gravity chair. (Submitted photo)

Lipka said the man riding the lawnmower also acknowledged that the wire must have gotten tossed up from his mower, with Lipka noting the lawnmower didn't have a skirt or chains blocking its cutting deck.

Worried that the wire may have pierced his ear drum, Lipka had his wife take him to the emergency room. The doctor told him the wire missed his ear drum, and except for the laceration and some scratches outside of his ear, he would be OK.

But his doctor was dubious about the source of the injury, he said.

"She couldn't believe it. She couldn't believe the story I was telling her. She thought somebody had hit me."

He and his daughter, Jessica Lipka, said they are concerned for children at parks, who may get hurt in a similar accident.

"It should be mandatory to check before they mow," his daughter said, noting that people pushing a lawnmower may see objects on the ground more readily than if they were using a riding mower. She said she'd also like to see people using riding lawnmowers with guards that would prevent objects from getting caught and flung in the air.

"It could have hit his eye. It could have hit his neck," she said. "I'm so thankful he's OK."