Regina will soon be able to fine you for having cars parked on your lawn
City says it get around 300 complaints about this per year
Regina City Council voted last night to fine people who have cars parked on their lawns.
Council created a bylaw which will ding the homeowner starting at $250. The city said it gets around 300 complaints a year about this. Prior to this, you couldn't get a ticket for it.
Only 10 per cent of those claims actually require any sort of further enforcement. There's no violation about 40 per cent of the time and the other 50 per cent of the time, complaints are resolved voluntarily.
Brian Black said he is sick of lawn-parking in his neighbourhood, so he's excited about the amendment.
"Our community associations are fully supportive of the amendments," he said.
"We look forward to the positive results that will be forthcoming from them."
The bylaw will be prepared for a final vote next month.
With files from Heidi Atter and CBC Saskatchewan
