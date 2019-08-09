'I'm glad somebody's owning up': Man, 18, pleads guilty to accessory after fact in Tiki Laverdiere's killing

Brent Checkosis, 18, has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact in the killing of 25-year-old Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere.

Tiki's mother, Carol Laverdiere, was at the Battleford Court of Queen's Bench with a group of about 15 supporters to witness the guilty plea.

"I just want to say I'm glad somebody's owning up to what they did to Tiki," said Laverdiere as she left the courthouse.

Checkosis is one of eight facing charges over the death of Laverdiere, whose remains were found near North Battleford in July.

He is the only one of the eight accused to enter a guilty plea.

Checkosis looked into the crowd as he entered the court in his orange jail T-shirt.

As he prepared to make the plea, he leaned back into the chair and cracked his neck on one side and then the other.

The young man stood as he entered the plea of guilty.

Justice Gerald Allbright requested a pre-sentence report be prepared, including an extensive Gladue report which examines factors relating to his Indigenous background.

The defence requested the report also consider an appropriate facility to accommodate Checkosis because of health problems from an injury.

Checkosis was seriously injured in a stabbing and attack while in custody for the Laverdiere charge at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre jail in August.

Carol Laverdiere (sunglasses) stands with supporters outside Battlefords Court of Queens Bench Friday. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Tiki Laverdiere's uncle Doug Laverdiere, who is Carol's older brother, said it was sad to see Checkosis in person.

"He's got quite the attitude on him, in the court there," said Laverdiere. "It's terrible, he doesn't show no remorse. Looking around, cracking his neck, sitting sideways."

Laverdiere said the family now has to start preparing victim impact statements before sentencing.

He held back tears as he spoke Tiki's name.

"I'm the closest thing to her dad except for her grandfather who passed away," said Laverdiere.

With court appearances still to come for the other accused, he expects a long road ahead for his family.