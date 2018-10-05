Latest Sask. job numbers show more total jobs, but higher unemployment rate

About 3,300 more people were employed in Saskatchewan in September 2018 compared to last year at the same time.

Saskatchewan had 575,300 people employed in September 2018, according to unadjusted data from Statistics Canada Labour Force Statistics.

Of the added jobs, 1,000 were full time and 2,300 were part time.

Industries that saw increases over last year include education (4,900), food services (2,800) and agriculture (2,500). Jobs in the trades were down 4,600.

Despite the added jobs, the unemployment rate was up 0.2 percentage points to 5.5 per cent, with 1,300 more working-age people unemployed than last year in September.

Canada as a whole added 229,100 jobs in September of 2017 compared to September 2018. Most were in Ontario (88,000) and Alberta (53,600).