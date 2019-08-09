Regina played host to famous Canadian athletes on Friday, as the McMorris Foundation Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament took place at Wascana's Douglas Park.

"We have done galas in the past, but we are sports people and we want to practise what we preach. So we decided to do a softball tournament," said Regina-born Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris.

McMorris and his brother Craig are the founders of the McMorris Foundation, which aims to make sports accessible and affordable for kids.

This is the second year for the slo-pitch tournament. Last year, the event raised $55,000 for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program, a national charity that help kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to access sports and recreation.

Since 2014, the McMorris Foundation has raised over $186,000 for Jumpstart.

Celebrity athletes join cause

Other athletes joining Friday's event included Regina's JC Lipon, who's been selected to play for the Winnipeg Jets, Kaillie Humphries, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, Natalie Spooner, a two-time Olympic medallist, as well as Saskatchewan curler Ben Hebert, who's also won gold at the Olympics.

This year's tournament kicked off at 9 a.m., with one of the local Jumpstart participants throwing the first official pitch to McMorris.

The tournament also included live music, a silent auction, food vendors, live entertainment and a family fun zone. (Matt Howard )

The temperature was just right for baseball as the 12-team tournament got underway.

What I am most looking forward to is when it's lunchtime so we can actually talk to them when they are not in the game. - 11-year-old Ayla Prive, Jumpstart participant

Along with the long list of professional athletes, six kids were chosen to be a part of the Jumpstart team.

For 11-year-old Ayla Prive, being able to meet accomplished professionals was inspiring.

"What I am most looking forward to is when it's lunchtime so we can actually talk to them when they are not in the game," said Prive. "I don't really know that much of the athletes so learning what they do is pretty cool."

Alya Prive (centre) sits on the bench with her brother Joal, 12, and her younger sister Amara, 11, waiting for their turn at bat. (Matt Howard )

Prive has been a recipient of Jumpstart funding for the past two years. She credits her and her siblings' ability to participate in sports to Jumpstart and said she hopes to enter hockey as well someday, with help from the program.

McMorris said having the Jumpstart kids join the tournament was important to him and his fellow athletes.

"They get to see what we are like, and it's like a party here and I'm glad they can come and have a good time."