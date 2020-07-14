$7K raised by women swimming 90 kilometre relay at Last Mountain Lake

As Dionne Tatlow put on her cap and got ready to swim with her team, she was excited.

Tatlow's teammate, Adrian van Dyke, started the group relay off at exactly 4:59:20 a.m. CST.

"It went so smoothly actually for what it was in the beginning," Tatlow said. "It was windy in the beginning and then it got worse, considerably worse throughout the afternoon, but then by the evening the wind had kind of died down."

Tatlow said even with the wind, the group was in good spirits.

"Everyone was really positive and kind of commenting on how good your swims were," she said.

Tatlow, Adrian van Dyke, Kelsey van Dyke and Meghan Chisholm swam a combined total of 90 kilometres — the length of Last Mountain Lake. They took one hour shifts each.

Every single one of us commented that we didn't really want it to end because we were kind of having a lot of fun. - Dionne Tatlow

After 26 hours of constant swimming, they started nearing the end.

"It was just kind of funny, we were all just like when is this beach showing up and it was like tucked around a corner," she said. "But it was awesome.

"I think every single one of us commented that we didn't really want it to end because we were kind of having a lot of fun."

The total was 27 hours and 19 minutes. Originally, it was anticipated to be about 30 hours.

The swimmers took turns each swimming an hour at a time during the relay swim. (Submitted by Dionne Tatlow)

The relay was raising money for the YWCA. The goal was $5,000, but the swimmers had raised more than $7,000 by the end.

Tatlow said swimming with the other women was a highlight as she's done solo swims in the past.

"Oftentimes when you're swimming alone you kind of look at the boat and you wonder what's being said up there," she said. "You feel a little bit lonely.

"But it was so much fun to hop back on the boat and talk about, 'How are the waves? How is the water temperature? Did you swallow a bug because I swallowed a bug,' "she said with a laugh. "Little things like that."

Four women, including the three pictured, swam the 90 kilometres along the length of Last Mountain Lake. (Submitted by Dionne Tatlow)

The support team included one of the sponsors, Performance Marine, who supplied the boat and drivers to help. Tatlow said the help from the team was heartwarming.

For example, Tatlow said they realized at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night that they needed to get cinnamon buns for the next morning. They heard someone was at the store at 10 p.m. CST to pick some up and bring them out.

"And sure enough, we had two dozen cinnamon buns at 5 a.m. waiting for us," Tatlow said. "The guys from Performance Marine were like not only supplying the boat and some of the pilots but they were randomly buying cinnamon buns at all hours of the night.

"It was really good."