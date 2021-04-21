Search crews find body of 3rd missing snowmobiler on Churchill River

The body of the third person from a group of snowmobilers who went missing Saturday in northern Saskatchewan has been found.

She was the last of the group to be found.

RCMP said the three went missing after travelling across the ice from Grandmother's Bay to Stanley Mission on two snowmobiles.

Conditions were poor due to spring weather and there was concern the machines had broken through the ice, police say. Snowmobile tracks were reported going into open water by Grandmother's Bay.

The bodies of one woman and one man were found in the water on Monday. The body of the second woman was found in the water Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, search crews used remote-operated vehicles, underwater cameras and boats to search for the bodies and recover them.

The first woman to be found dead has not been identified by police. The other two people have been identified as a 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.