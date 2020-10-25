Sask. Party candidate Alana Ross self-isolating during last day of election campaign

The Sask. Party announced Alana Ross, candidate for Prince Albert Northcote, is currently self-isolating.

It said Ross has been identified as being in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

While Ross has no symptoms of the virus, the Sask. Party said she will receive a test and self-isolate for the recommended period of time. This will extend through the remainder of the campaign and election day.

Sask. Party leader Scott Moe is on the last leg of the campaign trail today, with stops in Prince Albert scheduled for 9 a.m. CST and North Battleford for 1 p.m. CST.

In Prince Albert, he will be joined by Carlton candidate Joe Hargrave, and the Battlefords candidate Jeremy Cockrill will join him in North Battleford.

The opposition is busy on the campaign trail today as well, with NDP leader Ryan Meili making five stops in Saskatoon, starting with Churchill-Wildwood at 10:30 a.m. CST.

Meili will also campaign in Prince Albert at 3:30 p.m. CST for the Carlton and Northcote regions, and will also be in Batoche for a whistle-stop event.