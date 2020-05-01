We asked you for some pre-pandemic memories. Here's a compilation of what you miss the most

We're feeling pretty nostalgic for life before everything changed.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Saskatchewan in mid-March and it may be awhile before things go back to how they once were.

We've been asking you about the last moments of normalcy you had before everything changed.

Courtney Ritco says her last 'normal' memory was a trip to Canmore and Banff at the beginning of February. (Submitted by Courtney Ritco)

We put the callout on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Radio One. You delivered with videos, photos and stories in comments, messages and emails.

We compiled a video showing the activities, places and people that our readers and listeners miss most.

What we found is that you miss a whole range of things, including children's hockey games, school dances, Telemiracle, birthday parties and going out with friends.

What were the last moments of normalcy you had before everything changed? We asked and you delivered everything from birthday parties, to concerts and family "disputes" over Monolopoly. 3:13

There were also numerous submissions from people who attended winter concerts and festivals: Winnipeg artist Begonia, who was in Regina in February, country music band Old Dominian's stadium tour, and Beaches, who were at Louis' on the University of Saskatchewan campus Feb. 14.

Another thing people seem to really miss is travelling. We had videos from people vacationing before the pandemic in B.C., Arizona, New Orleans, Italy and even Bali.

Others said they missed the simple things.

"Took my little guy for our last weekend swim the day before they closed public facilities. It was our first and last dip since having our new baby on Feb.15. We sure miss our trips to the Pool!" Courtney Graham said.

Meaghan Mazzei says her children have really missed going to the park since all playgrounds were all closed in Regina on March 24. (Meaghan Mazzei)

Sherry Bellegarde said, "Missing the dance competitions! We were able to participate in one the weekend before school closed. We were going to have three more competitions to participate in. We miss dance friends!"

Dominga J. Robinson talkes about, "Cree language classes. I really miss cultural gatherings."

Lots of people are of course missing sports as well.

"We were in the middle of my son's hockey game when we found out it was going to be the last one," Chad Carlson said.

Lacie Strutt said, "Our last 'normal' [activity] before isolation/social distancing. We went on a family trip to Salta Gymnastics club for a fun gymnastics playtime. It was shortly after this that everything 'blew up.' We were so grateful to have this fun family time."

Dominga Robinson says she has missed going to Cree language classes. (Submitted by Dominga Robinson)

Aeliesha Brooks said her last pre-COVID memory was hugging her fiance who just got home from a work trip.

"Meeting your loved ones at the airport is such a magical feeling," Brooks said.

Deb Rigetti sent in some photos and videos from her adult daughter's birthday on March 16. That was the last time she saw her daughter and baby grandson.

"He is the youngest of our crew of grandkids. We loved having him over to visit. This is the hardest part of this whole thing. I miss holding him and hugging him." Rigetti said.

Katelyn Jeffery said she spent the day at Disneyland with her daughter on the last day the parks were open. (Submitted by Katelyn Jeffery)

Another relatable submission came from Kassandra Janzen, who said her last normal moment was her daughter's 21st birthday supper with all of her kids. The group of young adults were playing monopoly when things got a bit heated. The resulting "dispute," as one son argued over whether the other's turn was over, had everyone else laughing.

Living through the pandemic has been an emotional experience for many people all over the world. Overall, we found that what people miss most is family, friends and human connections that most of us won't take for granted again.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos and videos. If you want to send us a message visit CBC Saskatchewan on Facebook or email: sasknews@cbc.ca

Let us know your last pre-pandemic memory in the comments below.