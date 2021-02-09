Searchers find man missing north of La Ronge in the nick of time

George Venne Jr.'s trip to spend a couple of days at his remote cabin north of La Ronge, Sask., turned into a life and death struggle when his snowmobile broke down in –40 C temperatures.

Venne left Besnard Lake on Saturday morning to travel east through bush and over lakes to his cabin on Triveet Lake.

"I skidooed across [Besnard] Lake and then my carburetor froze up on the skidoo," Venne said.

"I knew there was an abandoned cabin [in the area], so I tried to make it there before it got dark, maybe around 4:30, So it was getting dark already when I started walking."

In the meantime his stepmother Sally had called Devin Bernatchez, band councillor for Lac La Ronge Indian Band in Sucker River, because she hadn't heard from Venne that he arrived at the cabin.

Bernatchez called authorities and then rounded up volunteers to search.

"We sent a search crew to go follow his tracks," Bernatchez said, adding the extreme cold and high winds made for treacherous conditions.

"The searchers did locate his skidoo tracks and he was heading east from Besnard toward Morning Lake."

George Venn Jr. was travelling from Besnard Lake to Triveet Lake when his snowmobile broke down. (CBC News Graphics)

The two people that found his trail were Trevor Ratt, Venne's cousin, and Jason Halkett, his brother-in-law.

It was around 5 p.m. CST when they and others set out on snowmobile to find Venne.

"When we were leaving Besnard, as soon as we hit the lake, 10 feet off the shore we hit slush right away and I knew it was going to be a tough trip looking for a missing person," Ratt said.

They found the snowmobile trail right away and followed it on Besnard Lake and then onto what's called Muskeg Portage, between Besnard and Morning lakes.

"We were following it and probably halfway between the portage we found a skidoo frozen and boy did that ever scare me," Ratt said. "I started thinking the worst in my head.

"Are we going to find him frozen? Are we going to find him in the bush? There were a lot of things going through my mind."

I was scared we were going to find him frozen. My heart was pumping. I was scared to find him like that. - Trevor Ratt

They saw footprints and began following them.

Ratt said they could tell Venne was having trouble, as the footprints weren't going in a straight line.

Venne said his boots kept picking up ice and he had to keep stopping to kick it off. He finally arrived at the abandoned cabin after walking for about five kilometres.

"I was really exhausted," Venne said. "There was no wood in the cabin. There was a little bit of rotten stuff in another abandoned cabin beside it that I managed to start on fire.

"And then I ended up falling asleep and these guys showed up. "

Ratt said they finally tracked Venne down to the cabin around 7:45 p.m.

"I was scared we were going to find him frozen," he said. "My heart was pumping. I was scared to find him like that."

Trevor Ratt and Jason Halkett covered up George Venne Jr. (shown) with blankets to warm him up after they found him in the abandoned cabin. (Trevor Ratt)

When Halkett and Ratt opened the door they found Venne laying down in rough shape.

"It was really smoky in that cabin," Ratt said. "[Venne] was trying to make a fire but he was so weak from walking and his legs were cramping. He said he fell down and couldn't get up."

Venne was soaking wet and shivering. By this time he had taken off his skidoo suit and was only in a T-shirt, pants and wet socks.

"I took his socks off and his feet were all crinkly from being wet and were really cold," Ratt said.

"He kept asking me, 'Are my feet frozen?'

"I took his sock off and I warmed up his foot and I put it in my jacket and was rubbing his foot trying to warm it up."

George Venne Jr. grew up working on a trap line and is very experienced in the bush. (Facebook/George Venne Jr.)

In the meantime Halkett was getting a fire going in the cabin.

Ratt said it looked like Venne was suffering from hypothermia.

They covered him in a blanket, warmed up water for him and tried to dry all of his clothes.

"That's what they did to get my core temperature up," Venne said. "I couldn't move because I was cramping up … they gave me some snacks to get my sugar level back up."

Ratt used a satellite phone to call for help and arranged for an ambulance to meet them at the Morning Lake Landing around 9:45 p.m. CST.

It took almost two hours before Venne was warmed up enough to be able to walk.

Halkett and Ratt got Venne dressed in his gear and put him on the back of Ratt's snowmobile for the ride out of the bush.

"I went first and Jason was behind us just in case something happened."

The landing was snowed in, so they continued on to the highway where they found the ambulance waiting for them along with Bernatchez and others.

Venne was transported to hospital in La Ronge and released a few hours later.

"I'm still really sorry," Venne said. "I've got frostbite on my cheeks and underneath my chin, and my ears are a little bit frostbitten."

Trevor Ratt was one of the people that rescued George Venne Jr. (Trevor Ratt)

Bernatchez said Ratt and Halkett's effort, along with the other volunteers, saved Venne's life.

"We had other searchers and local Pinehouse RCMP and local ambulance. Those people helped us also, but, yeah, Jason and Trevor are the ones that saved his life."

Ratt figured Venne only had a few hours left to survive when they found him.

"We probably would have lost him."

Venne said in extreme weather things can go wrong in a hurry, even for someone as experienced as him.

"I've been trapping most of my life and just the conditions that were there and walking through all that slush. I mean, geez I'm surprised I even made it. A lot of people wouldn't have made it," he said.

"I've been stuck out there before, but not in that kind of weather."