Snowmobiler dies after breaking through ice on Lac La Ronge

A 37-year-old male snowmobiler who went missing on Lac La Ronge has been found dead on the shore of the lake.

Stanley Mission RCMP responded to the report of a missing person Sunday around 10 a.m. CST.

Officers co-ordinated a search with local residents. The missing snowmobiler's body was found on the shore of the lake within 30 minutes, police said.

RCMP said its initial investigation indicates the male was snowmobiling with two friends on Lac La Ronge Saturday night, headed to a cabin.

The snowmobilers got lost and drove over a section of thin ice where two snowmobiles went through the ice.

The two friends were able to get out of the water and reach the cabin with minor injuries, but the 37-year-old was not.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy.