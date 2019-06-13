Teen charged after shots fired at Lac La Ronge Indian Band house, 5-year-old injured

Police have charged an 18-year-old after investigating a January shooting incident in northern Saskatchewan that saw a child badly hurt.

Multiple shots were fired on Jan. 13 toward a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, about 340 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Several people were in the home at the time and a five-year-old suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after bullet went through the walls, police said.

An 18-year-old man now faces numerous charges in connection with the incident. Police said Thursday he was a youth at the time of the shooting and did not identify him.

The charges he faces include participating in a criminal organization, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

The man appeared in court on Thursday morning and will appear again later this month.