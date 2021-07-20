Lac La Ronge Indian Band offering $300 to members who get fully vaccinated

Members of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band are being offered $300 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The incentive began last week with band members from La Ronge, Hall Lake and Sucker River becoming eligible.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said they have seen a noticeable uptick in people coming to get vaccinated.

"I talked to the nursing staff yesterday from the Jeannie Bird Health Clinic [in La Ronge] and since the incentive was introduced last week, they've vaccinated almost 400 people," Cook-Searson said Wednesday.

The community of Little Red was the first to offer members $300 to get fully vaccinated, and the communities of Grandmother's Bay and Stanley Mission also have vaccine incentives.

"There are still a number of people in the community that choose not to get vaccinated, but that incentive was able to bring up the percentage much higher than it was before the vaccine incentive," Cook-Searson said.

The band has also offered other incentives to get vaccinated, including draw prizes.

"The more people we have vaccinated, the sooner we can have herd immunity," she said.

Cook-Searson said they are still dealing with outbreaks, and they are providing support by buying groceries and cleaning supplies for those who test positive and need to quarantine.

Stanley Mission is currently in the midst of an outbreak and the school there is beginning the new academic year with online classes.

Cook-Searson said the vast majority of cases in their communities are amongst the unvaccinated, adding the band wants to hear what the concerns are from those who are hesitant to get a vaccine.

"So we know that the vaccines work and the vaccines are safe," she said.

"We want to hear from them so that we can work on finding a solution or finding ways to encourage people to get vaccinated. Because the more people we have vaccinated, the better, and the sooner we can get back to our new normal."