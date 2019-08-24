Couple's houseboat on Lac La Ronge draws attention

When you think of camping maybe you picture setting up a tent in the middle of a remote or secluded forest.

Or, maybe you're more of a "glamper" who can't live without the amenities offered in an RV.

But imagine camping in the middle of a lake, in a fiberglass dome equipped with a full bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, living room and dining area, mounted on pontoons, floating on Lac La Ronge.

That's life for Kurt and Alanna Cunningham.

"It's basically a fortress in the water," Alanna said. "It's pretty sturdy and we just move wherever we want to move and camp wherever we want to camp."

She said if the pair ever wanted to take their home out of the water and move it over land, they'd likely need a permit similar to moving a house.

People usually have to pick their jaws up off the ground when they first see their home according to Alanna.

"It's been described as so many things, a UFO, a spaceship, a boob, an igloo, you name it," Alanna said. "People have a hard time kind of wrapping their heads around it."