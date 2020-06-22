Co-op Refinery Complex, union sign deal to end labour dispute

One of the most bruising and contentious labour disputes in Regina's history has finally come to an end.

On Monday, Unifor Local 594 members ratified a tentative agreement with the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) that was reached last week.

The six-month long lockout featured blockades, arrests and even a bomb threat.

The 730 Unifor workers were locked out of the CRC on Dec. 5, 2019, after they held a strike vote.

The most contentious issue was proposed changes to employee pensions because of costs to the company.

Regina police were seen monitoring the Unifor picket lines at the Co-op Refinery Complex on Friday, Jan. 31. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The union said the agreement maintains the defined benefit pension plan and the company matched employee savings plan for existing workers. It said there is also wage improvements in the agreement.

The refinery said the new contract is a seven-year deal.

Unifor employees will return to work over the coming weeks in accordance with the new contract's return-to-work agreement.

"We didn't seek this work stoppage. Now that it's finally been resolved, our members are looking forward to returning to their jobs and getting back to work," said Unifor Local 594 President Kevin Bittman in a news release.

Unifor Local 594 president Kevin Bittman attended the rally outside the legislative building on Jan. 30, 2020. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Bittman said it was the first work stoppage in the local's 78 years.

"It will be hard going back into the workplace for some of us but we will do it with our heads held high because we stood in solidarity for one another."

Gil Le Dressay, CRC's vice president of refinery operations, said in a release he was "sincerely pleased" the employees would be back on the job.

"This labour disruption was a difficult period in our history but I believe that we will emerge from this a stronger team and organization," Le Dressay said. "The Union has been our partner in fuelling Western Canada for more than 75 years, and they will be our partner for generations into the future."

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said the deal should have been reached sooner.

"In the end, we were successful in protecting their retirement security and in achieving the national wage pattern but this result could have been reached far earlier if the mediator recommendations had been enforced by Premier Scott Moe," Dias said in a news release.

Over the winter, Unifor members blocked access to the refinery, which led to fines, court hearings and police arrests. Mischief charges were laid against 14 people, including Dias.

Barricades, including metal fencing and wooden pallets, were placed outside the complex after bargaining between Unifor and Co-op broke down. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

Two months into the dispute Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe appointed veteran labour mediator Vince Ready, who made recommendations that were accepted by workers but not the company.

In turn, the refinery owner put forward its final offer, which members rejected.

About 200 replacement workers and 350 managers kept the plant running during the lockout, said the company.

After the tentative agreement last week, Bittman said what started with them getting locked out by their employer led to six trips to the bargaining table for him and even death threats online.

Bittman said that despite everything, the union remained strong, with all 730 picketers seeing the process through from beginning to end.