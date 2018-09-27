Ambulance on call stolen, crashed into house: La Ronge RCMP

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance while paramedics responded to a call, which he then crashed into a house in northern Saskatchewan, RCMP say.

Paramedics were responding to a call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lac La Ronge Indian Band property when their parked ambulance was taken.

It was later found after it had crashed into a home in the area.

There were no injuries and only slight damage to the ambulance, RCMP said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is set to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Oct. 29.

The investigation is ongoing.