Ambulance on call stolen, crashed into house: La Ronge RCMP
Paramedics were responding to a call at a home on Lac La Ronge Indian Band property when the ambulance they were driving was stolen.
Man faces charges after ambulance was taken while paramedics were on call on Lac La Ronge Indian Band property
A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance while paramedics responded to a call, which he then crashed into a house in northern Saskatchewan, RCMP say.
Paramedics were responding to a call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lac La Ronge Indian Band property when their parked ambulance was taken.
It was later found after it had crashed into a home in the area.
There were no injuries and only slight damage to the ambulance, RCMP said.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is set to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Oct. 29.
The investigation is ongoing.