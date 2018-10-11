Skip to Main Content
1 dead after single-vehicle crash near La Ronge, Sask.

Police say four other people in vehicle were taken to hospital for injuries

CBC News
La Ronge RCMP said it is investigating the fatal crash near La Ronge with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A single-vehicle crash early on Thursday morning has claimed the life of one woman, according to La Ronge RCMP. 

Police say officers responded to the crash, two kilometres south of La Ronge, at about 3:30 a.m. CST. 

Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Tundra was heading north when it left the road, went into the ditch and hit an approach.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time, according to police. One woman was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers were taken to the hospital. 

RCMP said that they do not believe that alcohol is a factor. The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Saskatchewan's Coroner's Office.

