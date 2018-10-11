1 dead after single-vehicle crash near La Ronge, Sask.

A single-vehicle crash early on Thursday morning has claimed the life of one woman, according to La Ronge RCMP.

Police say officers responded to the crash, two kilometres south of La Ronge, at about 3:30 a.m. CST.

Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Tundra was heading north when it left the road, went into the ditch and hit an approach.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time, according to police. One woman was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers were taken to the hospital.

RCMP said that they do not believe that alcohol is a factor. The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Saskatchewan's Coroner's Office.