RCMP seeking man suspected of sexually assaulting teenager in northern Sask.

RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl in June in La Ronge, Sask., about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Police say that on the evening of June 25, the man drove up to the girl, forced her into his car and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as potentially in his 40s or 50s, and tall with a slim build. He has brown eyes and brown, possibly greying hair that is receding. Police say he was described as having a beard and sunken cheeks, potentially a result of acne scarring.

At the time he was driving a red, two-door car with a black leather interior and a broken rear window.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.