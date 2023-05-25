RCMP searching for Sask. man wanted on 4 counts of attempted murder

Mounties are searching for a man wanted on four counts of attempted murder, plus several firearm-related charges, after police say he shot a gun in a home in La Ronge, Sask., early Monday morning.

RCMP believe Dency Herman, 29, fled the scene on foot. He's considered armed and dangerous and police urge the public to not approach him. Instead they should report the sighting to police by calling 911.

Herman stands about five-foot-eight and weighs 180 pounds, police say. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a skull, flames and cards on his right forearm, and other tattoos on his left wrist and forearm.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herman after he fired a gun in the house in La Ronge, a town about 345 km northeast of Saskatoon, while two adults and two youth were home, RCMP say.

No injuries were reported to police, they added.

Herman is wanted on four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm contrary to order, plus one count each of possessing a firearm knowingly not having a licence, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

La Ronge RCMP and members of Prince Albert RCMP forensic identification services are investigating and following up on all information sent to them to find Herman and figure out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about Herman's whereabouts is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, or their local police service. People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.