RCMP locate inmate who escaped from vehicle travelling through La Ronge

La Ronge RCMP have located an inmate a week after he escaped from a "non-secure correctional facility vehicle," prompting RCMP to ask for the public's help to find him.

On the afternoon of June 21, RCMP from the La Ronge detachment were informed that Grant Kenneth McKenzie, 30, had escaped from a correctional facility transport van while travelling through La Ronge, just over 200 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

McKenzie was found Friday afternoon in the community of Sucker River, about 20 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, RCMP said. He was taken into custody without incident.

He'll be in court in La Ronge July 3.