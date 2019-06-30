La Ronge RCMP arrest 3rd man, seek 4th in connection with shooting

RCMP in La Longe, Sask., are slowly apprehending the people allegedly responsible for shooting at a home in the Air Ronge area which saw a five-year-old hurt and sent to hospital earlier this year.

At the start of this month, police arrested an 18-year-old who cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the offence.

Then, almost a week later, another man, who was already in police custody on separate matters, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Friday, police issued a news release stating they had found and arrested a third man in Pinehouse believed to be connected to the incident. He faces 10 charges and is set to appear in court on July 8.

La Ronge RCMP said a fourth person, Wolfgang Amadeus McKenzie, was identified as being involved, but his location is unknown.

Police described McKenzie as being 31-years-old, of medium build, five-feet eight-inches tall and with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen two months ago according to RCMP.

Anyone with information about McKenzie's whereabouts is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.