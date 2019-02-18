La Ronge man faces 10 charges after alleged shooting

Police in La Ronge have charged a man in connection with a vehicle shooting that happened on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band earlier this month.

Police were called to a residence on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band around 2:30 a.m. on Feb, 7 after receiving a complaint about shots being fired at a parked vehicle.

Witnesses provided a description of a suspect and a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

The vehicle in question was located near another residence and police set up a perimeter and established contact with the suspect, who surrendered to police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A 21-year-old faces now 10 charges related to the incident, including reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited among others.

Police said the 21-year-old will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Tuesday.