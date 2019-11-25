RCMP asks for info from public after fatal Lac La Ronge Indian Band shooting

RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying suspects after a fatal shooting in northern Saskatchewan left one man dead.

Police say 26-year-old Jeremy Bird was one of five men in a camper that had been parked outside of a home on Mikisiw Drive on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band when "several" shots were fired at the camper around 3:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 20.

Bird died from the shooting. His death was declared a homicide after the completion of an autopsy.

RCMP are now looking for information from anyone who might have been in the area of the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre or Mikisiw Drive on the evening of Nov. 20 to the early morning of Nov. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 06-425-6730 or 310-RCMP (7267). You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.