RCMP are asking for the public's help after an inmate escaped from a non-secure transport vehicle on Friday.

At roughly 3:45 p.m., RCMP from the La Ronge detachment were informed that Grant Kenneth McKenzie, 30, had escaped from a correctional facility transport van while travelling through La Ronge.

Described as five-foot-eight and weighing roughly 190 pounds, McKenzie is said to have an average build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

He's also reported to have numerous tattoos, including a skull tattoo on top of his head, the word "Kaidence" on the right side of his neck, a cross on his upper left arm and a cannabis leaf on his right arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.