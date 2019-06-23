La Ronge RCMP searching for escaped inmate
Described as five-foot-eight and weighing roughly 190 pounds, Grant Kenneth McKenzie is said to have an average build, brown eyes and short brown hair.
The inmate escaped from a non-secure transport vehicle on Friday afternoon
RCMP are asking for the public's help after an inmate escaped from a non-secure transport vehicle on Friday.
At roughly 3:45 p.m., RCMP from the La Ronge detachment were informed that Grant Kenneth McKenzie, 30, had escaped from a correctional facility transport van while travelling through La Ronge.
Described as five-foot-eight and weighing roughly 190 pounds, McKenzie is said to have an average build, brown eyes and short brown hair.
He's also reported to have numerous tattoos, including a skull tattoo on top of his head, the word "Kaidence" on the right side of his neck, a cross on his upper left arm and a cannabis leaf on his right arm.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.
