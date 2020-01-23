Skip to Main Content
Escaped La Ronge prisoner found in a ditch after allegedly driving drunk
The 32-year-old was arrested for impaired driving and on his outstanding warrants

CBC News ·
Police say John Riley Sanderson was arrested after escaping police custody on January 2, 2020. (La Ronge RCMP)

Police say an escaped inmate was arrested Wednesday after being found along side the road. 

On Jan. 22, Stanley Mission RCMP were called about an alleged impaired driver. Officers found a vehicle in the ditch along Highway 915, south of Stanley Mission. 

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was identified as John Riley Sanderson.

Sanderson was wanted since Jan. 2. RCMP said at the time he was being escorted from the La Ronge courthouse to a transport vehicle when he freed himself from restraints and ran away from officers. 

RCMP said the 32-year-old was arrested on Wednesday without incident for impaired driving and on his outstanding warrants. 

Sanderson is scheduled to appear today in Provincial Court in La Ronge. 

