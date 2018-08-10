A doctor from La Ronge is on a mission to make it to the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

And while he failed to qualify for this year's event, Dr. James Irvine has his eyes firmly set on making the cut in 2019.

Irvine's journey is one of 11 featured in a documentary series IRONMAN: Quest for Kona.

An Ironman triathlon consists of a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bicycle ride and a 42-kilometre run, raced in that order without a break.

Irvine, 65, has been taking care of people's health while he takes care of his own, training all year around to qualify for the original Ironman competition.

"I do it because I enjoy training and getting out and doing exercise in the outdoors, especially in northern Saskatchewan. We have a beautiful terrain out here," Irvine said.

"It's a way of pushing oneself or testing one's capacity in sport. I think sport also relates to other things in life: setting goals, dreaming of goals, dedicated, persistent and consistent in meeting those goals."

He says he started out as a "participatory athlete, rather than competitive."

Irvine went from running in a family trialthon in La Ronge to competing against professional athletes and former Olympians. He competed in his first Ironman 10 years ago.

Dr. James Irvine was one of 11 racers selected to be featured in a documentary series IRONMAN: Quest for Kona. (sumbitted by James Irvine)

In his quest for Kona, Irvine prepared to compete for Ironman Canada in Whilster, B.C., a qualifer for the World competition.

When he applied, he was asked to send in a short video to audition for a TV series.

"I think they might have seen two things: the unique aspect of training up here with snow in the wintertime, and the simulation for swimming, and then maybe my age as well," Irvine said.

He is one of two Canadians that were selected for the show.

Unique training regime

They filmed his unique training regime, which includes snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and riding fat bikes to train during the winter.

He says the biggest challenge living in northern Saskatchewan is having no access to a swimming pool. Instead, he uses a pulley system that simulates swimming by using the same muscle groups.

Another challenge for Irvine during any competition is his profession. He says when he comes across a bike accident during a race, he is always ready to end his race if his assistance is required.

"That happened a couple of times at the Whistler event, which had a lot of hills to climb and hills to come down fast on," he said. "Fortunately, when I came across those incidents the medical teams had things well in hand."

Irvine finished in fourth place at the Whistler race in July. Only the first-place finisher in his age division qualified for the world championship, which is being held on Oct. 17.

"My quest for Kona will continue another year," Irvine said.

"Kona is my ultimate goal. It might be a dream or goal beyond my reach but I think half the fun is setting those goals and trying to obtain them."

He plans on celebrating his 66th birthday in September, running a half Ironman in South Africa with his son.