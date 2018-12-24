La Ronge family's Christmas made 'extra special' by 6-year-old's quest for the perfect tree

The tree looks like something out of A Charlie Brown Christmas, but it's the proud work of a six-year-old boy and brought joy to his entire family.

The Bayda family, from La Ronge, Sask., went on their annual Christmas tree hunt last week.

As is tradition, they travelled across the lake to find the perfect specimen.

Ben (far right) with his three sisters in front of his tree. (Laura Marshall)

Laura, the mother of four children, played on the ice with her three daughters.

Six-year-old Ben decided to continue on with his father Michael.

The duo hiked up a large ridge and through the forest.

After a few disappointments, Ben spotted the tree of his dreams.

"When he saw it, that was the one. There was no questioning that," said Michael.

Ben dragging his tree over to his dogsled. (Laura Marshall)

Micheal used a saw to cut the tree down, then Ben loaded on his dogsled and rode home.

It's not the most luscious tree, but it stands at eight-feet, or "really tall," according to Ben.

Michael said tree hunting is something the family looks forward to every year, but this year stands above the rest.

"It's gotta be one of our favourite trees we've ever had," Michael said. "The fact that he chose it, and it struck him right and he was willing to work for it and bring him home made it extra special.

"I was really proud."

Michael and Ben scavenging for the tree. (Laura Marshall)

Ben said he's also proud of the tree that now sits in the family's living room, adorned with Christmas balls and lights.

"I chose the tree all myself but we had to cut it a bit because it was a bit too tall," Ben said. "But I hiked up a big hill to find it."

The final product: the tree in all its glory. (Laura Marshall)

Ben said the tree makes him happy.

"I like that it doesn't have too many branches. We have enough decorations to put enough decorations on every branch," said Ben.

His three sisters seem to like it too. Michael said he is happy they were all there for the adventure.

"It was a really fun, happy activity to do together as a family," he said. "What more could you ask for as part of the Christmas season than that?"