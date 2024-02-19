RCMP charge 58-year old La Loche woman with 2nd-degree murder

A 58-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at a home in La Loche on Thursday.

Paramedics alerted the Mounties at around 4:45 p.m CST that a 42-year-old woman from La Loche had been brought to the hospital after the incident, a Monday RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the 42-year-old woman from La Loche died at a Saskatoon hospital on Friday.

Police said Glenda Pichet, who is from La Loche, was arrested and remains in custody. She is set to appear in a La Loche court on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are investigating the homicide in La Loche, which is about 520 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.