RCMP charge 58-year old La Loche woman with 2nd-degree murder

RCMP say Glenda Pichet, 58, is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman, 42, died following an altercation at a La Loche, Sask., home on Thursday.

RCMP say a 58-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at a home in La Loche on Thursday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 58-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at a home in La Loche on Thursday.

Paramedics alerted the Mounties at around 4:45 p.m CST that a 42-year-old woman from La Loche had been brought to the hospital after the incident, a Monday RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the 42-year-old woman from La Loche died at a Saskatoon hospital on Friday.

Police said Glenda Pichet, who is from La Loche, was arrested and remains in custody. She is set to appear in a La Loche court on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes are investigating the homicide in La Loche, which is about 520 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. 

